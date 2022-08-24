Morning News – August 24

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 11.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|999
|17
|Elliot Lake & Area
|549
|16
|North Algoma
|303
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,452
|72
|Updated: August 23, 2022, 2:05PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are six fires in the northeast region. The fire hazard is low to moderate for the majority of the Northeast Region. Temiskaming Shores to the Georgian Bay is showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Algoma Steel and USW L2251 Reach Tentative Agreement. The USW 2251 bargaining committee is unanimously recommending the offer and the parties have agreed to extend the current contract until Aug. 30, 2022, to allow voting to occur.
- Chief Janice Henderson of Mitaanjigamiing First Nation, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs, announced the successful tripartite settlement agreement between Mitaanjigamiing First Nation, the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario, regarding the Mitaanjigamiing First Nation Treaty 3 Flooding Claim. This settlement will provide Mitaanjigamiing First Nation with $84.45 million in compensation, with Canada paying $45.05 million and Ontario paying $39.4 million. The claim was filed in response to the unauthorized and uncompensated flooding of reserve land due to the building of a dam across the Rainy River at Fort Frances-International Falls in the early 1900s. The dam has continued to cause ongoing flooding on Mitaanjigamiing First Nation’s reserve lands. Filed in 1994, this claim was accepted for negotiation by Ontario in 2003 and by Canada in April 2009.
