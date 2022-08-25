Breaking News

Morning News – August 25

Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.

COVID Statistics:

Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 999 17
Elliot Lake & Area 549 16
North Algoma 303 2
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,452 72
  Updated:  August 23, 2022, 2:05PM

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are two fires in the northeast region. The wildland fire hazard ranges from moderate to low with areas of high hazard in the Red Lake sector.

News Tidbits:

  • White River will have an election for Mayor. There are two candidates for Mayor Tara Leigh Anderson Hart and Mark Hubbard. Dwijen Bharad and Rodney Swarek were acclaimed to municipal council.
