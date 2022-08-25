Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|999
|17
|Elliot Lake & Area
|549
|16
|North Algoma
|303
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,452
|72
|Updated: August 23, 2022, 2:05PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are two fires in the northeast region. The wildland fire hazard ranges from moderate to low with areas of high hazard in the Red Lake sector.
News Tidbits:
- White River will have an election for Mayor. There are two candidates for Mayor Tara Leigh Anderson Hart and Mark Hubbard. Dwijen Bharad and Rodney Swarek were acclaimed to municipal council.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Lake Superior Park Experiences – Thursday, August 25 - August 25, 2022
- Morning News – August 25 - August 25, 2022
- 14th Annual William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament - August 24, 2022