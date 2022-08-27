Breaking News

Morning News – August 27

Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening. A few showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 15.

COVID Statistics:

Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1006 18
Elliot Lake & Area 553 17
North Algoma 303 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,489 86
  Updated:  August 25, 2022, 3:15PM

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are no fires in the northeast region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

News Tidbits:

  • The wolf population on Isle Royale is begisnning to grow – “Isle Royale National Park’s gray wolf population has reached 28, a dramatic comeback after the species only a few years ago had fallen to two. This year’s population is the highest since 2006, when it totaled 30.” Some of the wolves on the island came from Ontario – Michipicoten Island.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*