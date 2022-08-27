Morning News – August 27

Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening. A few showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 15.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1006
|18
|Elliot Lake & Area
|553
|17
|North Algoma
|303
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,489
|86
|Updated: August 25, 2022, 3:15PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no fires in the northeast region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- The wolf population on Isle Royale is begisnning to grow – “Isle Royale National Park’s gray wolf population has reached 28, a dramatic comeback after the species only a few years ago had fallen to two. This year’s population is the highest since 2006, when it totaled 30.” Some of the wolves on the island came from Ontario – Michipicoten Island.
