LDHC’s Emergency Department Staffing shortage

Ontario is experiencing a sustained, system-wide pressure on emergency department staffing levels due to COVID-related absences, staff fatigue and burnout. Emergency Department (ED) staffing pressures are being felt by hospitals across the country and while our ED at the Lady Dunn Heath Centre continues to remain open we have been navigating the pressures as well.

On August 13, 14 and 15th, 2022 we will experience a staffing shortage in our physician group. The local physicians with the support of locums will work to keep the ED open, however, we ask that you visit the ED only if you have an emergency.

If you are unsure whether you have an emergency, seek health-related advice from a Registered Nurse by calling Health Connect Ontario (former Telehealth Ontario) (24/7). Call 811 or visit Ontario.ca/healthconnectontario.

In addition, patients who come to the hospital are prioritized based on their medical needs so you may experience longer wait times on the dates above.

We thank you for your understanding and continued cooperation.

If you have any questions or comments please email [email protected]