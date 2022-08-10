Ontario Making it Easier and Faster to Renew Ontario Photo Cards

The Ontario government is making it more convenient for people to keep their government-issued identification and permits up to date. Holders of Ontario Photo Cards can now sign up for free reminders by email, text, or phone call 60 and 30 days before it is time to renew, providing a convenient way to get notified when the photo cards are set to expire. All Ontarians are also encouraged to sign up for free digital renewal reminders for health cards, driver’s licences and licence plates.

“We’re constantly improving government services to make life easier for people and businesses,” said Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery. “Digital renewal reminders are a great way to help people remember to keep their ID, documents, and licence plates up to date and to take advantage of our easy and fast online services to renew them in minutes.”

It is important for Ontarians to keep their licence plate, driver’s licence, health card, or Ontario Photo Card up to date to ensure seamless access to critical services and avoid fines or penalties. It’s easier, faster, and more convenient to renew now than ever before. Customers can renew online at Ontario.ca/Renew in minutes. Those who need to visit a ServiceOntario centre in person can book an appointment at Ontario.ca/Appointment to make the visit quicker and hassle-free.

Signing up for digital reminders is quick and easy online at Ontario.ca/Reminders or by calling ServiceOntario at 1-800-387-3445 (TTY: 1-800-268-7095).

“Signing up for renewal reminders via email, text or automated phone calls is an easy and fast way for people to keep their Ontario Photo Cards up to date. This initiative will provide Ontarians with more time to focus on what matters most, while ensuring these critical documents like driver’s licences, licence plates, and Ontario Photo Cards, are always current,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

“Providing digital reminders is a great way to offer Ontarians choice about how they engage with important services,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “These free reminders help ensure everyone can receive communications in an accessible manner.”