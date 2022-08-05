Councillor Pilon announces run for Mayor

Municipal Councillor Melanie Pilon submitted her nomination for Mayor of the Municipality of Wawa for the upcoming municipal election today, August 5th, 2022. Pilon was appointed to the municipal council on February 1, 2022 and will serve as Deputy-Mayor for September and October.

Pilon, whose diverse background has allowed her to develop a skillset in real estate appraisal, telecommunications and community economic development, intends to focus on investment readiness, housing development and infrastructure investment including building a state-of-the-art fibre network for the Municipality.

Pilon strongly believes that increasing transparency and communications between the Municipality and residents of Wawa is key. By realigning and strengthening partnerships with regional stakeholders, corporations and Indigenous partners, Pilon is confident that Wawa can position itself as a strong regional hub that will foster sustainable, long-term growth.

About Melanie:

Melanie Pilon is a long-time resident of Wawa and lives in Michipicoten River Village with her family. Melanie is a proud Anishinaabe Kwe and is a member of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, with strong family ties to Michipicoten First Nation. She has a background in community economic development, currently holds the position of Senior Consultant – Indigenous Relations for Bell Canada and works part-time as an AIC Candidate Appraiser for Boreal Appraisal Services.

Melanie is an active volunteer and is a member of many non-profit organizations including Chair of the Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation. Lastly, she is also a proud alumni member of the Governor General’s Canadian Leadership Conference.