Shirley Vacon (Adshade)

On July 3, 2022 at the Lady Dunn Hospital, the angels took our Shirley home. Mother to Stephen, Gordon (Lily), and Cherie (Roger). Step-Mother to Katherine Denommee. Nana to Steven, Melanie, Patrick, Matthew, Sofia, Tanner, Brooke, Amanda, Nicole, and David. Special Mom and friend to Liz Collins.

Shirley was a published author who loves nature and beautiful flowers. Although her heart was always in Nova Scotia where she was born and raised with her 8 brothers and 1 sister, she moved to Wawa later in life and fell in love with this beautiful town. Her friends and family in Wawa were so happy she did.

Shirley’s final resting place will be beside her mother Cyretha at the Debert Cemetary in Nova Scotia.

Fly high with the angels Mom, we miss you so much.

Love, your family