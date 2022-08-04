Thursday, August 2, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 10.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 2, 2022, 3:5 PM).
Forest Fire Update:
There is one fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region, except for an area located east of Bon Echo Provincial Park that is showing a high hazard this afternoon.
Lake Superior Park Events:
- Have you ever considered hiking LSPP’s Coastal Trail? 65 km of rock, forest, and Lake Superior is a sight to see! Whether you’re an experienced backpacker, or just want to go for the day, visit Faith to learn more (Agawa Bay Visitor Centre between 1 – 3 p.m.)
News Tidbits:
- The wandering cattle have been seen again, but there are a few less now. If you are travelling to the Soo, they have been seen in the Old Woman Bay to Rabbit Blanket area.
- French accents are now available on health cards for the francophone community.
- Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan toured the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) headquarters in the Sault Wednesday. Ottawa has increased maximum sentences against firearm smugglers and given additional wiretap powers in firearm smuggling investigations.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – August 4 - August 4, 2022
- Morning News – August 3 - August 3, 2022
- Morning News – August 2 - August 2, 2022