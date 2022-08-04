Morning News – August 4

Weather:



Today – Mainly cloudy. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 10.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 2, 2022, 3:5 PM).

Forest Fire Update:

There is one fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region, except for an area located east of Bon Echo Provincial Park that is showing a high hazard this afternoon.

Lake Superior Park Events:

Have you ever considered hiking LSPP’s Coastal Trail? 65 km of rock, forest, and Lake Superior is a sight to see! Whether you’re an experienced backpacker, or just want to go for the day, visit Faith to learn more (Agawa Bay Visitor Centre between 1 – 3 p.m.)

News Tidbits: