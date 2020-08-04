Morning News Tidbits – August 4

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high. Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Low 9

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 3, 2020 (10:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 21,375 Positive 27 Negative 20,572 Pending 776 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

There are eight fires active across the region: one of which is under control and seven are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the region.

There are eight active fires in the Northwest Region. Two fires are under control and six fires are being observed. Three fires were declared out today.

The fire hazard is high in the southwest corner of the region, including portions of the Red Lake, Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden sectors. The eastern and far north portions of the region including Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors feature a moderate to low hazard in general.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.