Men’s Night Golf – July 21st

(132 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 30

2nd: Dylan Buckell, Brad Case, Brandon Case – 31

3rd: Chris Buckell, Gilles Pelletier, Nick Dronyk – 32

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Brandon Case, Dylan Buckell, Anders Morden – 33

2nd: Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Sebastian Sylvestre – 33

3rd:Shane Buckowski, William Cooper, Phil Bush – 34

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Jason Belisle MIke Dubose, Spare – 34

2nd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 34

3rd: Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Sebastion, Sylvestre – 34

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Cooper Moore, Brady Desrochers, Erik Morrison – 35

2nd: James Morden, Monte White, Jeff Lamon – 35

3rd: Ryan Cooke, Dave Dupuis, Spare – 35

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Mike McCoy, Rolly Lachapelle, Mark McRae – 36

2nd: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antoni Alexopoulos – 37

3rd: Spencer Hall, Noah Asselin, Jarett Asselin – 37

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Jeremiah Lefebre, Dustan Knee, Bob Cliff – 38

2nd: Vic Sillanpaa, Eric Mitrikas, Gary Trudeau – 37

3rd: Bill Matheson, Greb Dumba, Spare – 38

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Butch Terris, Bart Wood, Paul Gerrior – 39

2nd: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Joe McCoy – 40

3rd: Jake Sanderson Matt Kloosterhuis, Andrew Chalykoff – 40

8th FLIGHT:

1st: Jake Carter, Danny Mercer, Scott McNabb – 41

2nd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 41

3rd: Scott East Brandon Smith, Jacques Bernier – 42

9th FLIGHT:

1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Cassavant, Gino Trovarello – 44

2nd: Jules Anglehart, Joe Auclair, Darren Miller – 47

3rd: N/A –

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Rob Vernier

Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Shane Bukowski

Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Rob Sedore

Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): Rob Vernier

Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Anders Dereksi

Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza 3-10oz Steaks): Tom Terris

Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Billy Matheson

Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Gilles Pelletier

Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Mike McCoy

Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Paul Bernath

Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate): Dylan Buckell

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Jake Sanderson

Winner of Cash Draw $66: Dave Hall

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,768.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $2834.50 ($2768.50 + $66.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $471.00 – ($405.00 + $66.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Sebastian Sylvestre, Eric Morrison, Mike Dubose – Putt off will happen July 28th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!!

Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.