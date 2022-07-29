Men’s Night Golf – July 21st

(132 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 30
2nd: Dylan Buckell, Brad Case, Brandon Case – 31
3rd: Chris Buckell, Gilles Pelletier, Nick Dronyk – 32
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Brandon Case, Dylan Buckell, Anders Morden – 33
2nd: Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Sebastian Sylvestre – 33
3rd:Shane Buckowski, William Cooper, Phil Bush – 34
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Jason Belisle MIke Dubose, Spare – 34
2nd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 34
3rd: Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Sebastion, Sylvestre – 34
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Cooper Moore, Brady Desrochers, Erik Morrison – 35
2nd: James Morden, Monte White, Jeff Lamon – 35
3rd: Ryan Cooke, Dave Dupuis, Spare – 35
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Mike McCoy, Rolly Lachapelle, Mark McRae – 36
2nd: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antoni Alexopoulos – 37
3rd: Spencer Hall, Noah Asselin, Jarett Asselin – 37
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Jeremiah Lefebre, Dustan Knee, Bob Cliff – 38
2nd: Vic Sillanpaa, Eric Mitrikas, Gary Trudeau – 37
3rd: Bill Matheson, Greb Dumba, Spare – 38
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Butch Terris, Bart Wood, Paul Gerrior – 39
2nd: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Joe McCoy – 40
3rd: Jake Sanderson Matt Kloosterhuis, Andrew Chalykoff – 40
8th FLIGHT:
1st: Jake Carter, Danny Mercer, Scott McNabb – 41
2nd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 41
3rd: Scott East Brandon Smith, Jacques Bernier – 42
9th FLIGHT:
1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Cassavant, Gino Trovarello – 44
2nd: Jules Anglehart, Joe Auclair, Darren Miller – 47
3rd: N/A –
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Rob Vernier
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Shane Bukowski
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Rob Sedore
Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): Rob Vernier
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Anders Dereksi
Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza 3-10oz Steaks): Tom Terris
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Billy Matheson
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Gilles Pelletier
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Mike McCoy
Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Paul Bernath
Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate): Dylan Buckell
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Jake Sanderson
Winner of Cash Draw $66: Dave Hall
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,768.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $2834.50 ($2768.50 + $66.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*
25 Foot Putt $471.00 – ($405.00 + $66.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Sebastian Sylvestre, Eric Morrison, Mike Dubose – Putt off will happen July 28th
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!!
Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
