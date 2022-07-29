Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – July 21st

(132 Players)

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 30
2nd: Dylan Buckell, Brad Case, Brandon Case – 31
3rd: Chris Buckell, Gilles Pelletier, Nick Dronyk – 32

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Brandon Case, Dylan Buckell, Anders Morden – 33
2nd: Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Sebastian Sylvestre – 33
3rd:Shane Buckowski, William Cooper, Phil Bush – 34

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Jason Belisle MIke Dubose, Spare – 34
2nd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 34
3rd: Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Sebastion, Sylvestre – 34

4th FLIGHT:
1st: Cooper Moore, Brady Desrochers, Erik Morrison – 35
2nd: James Morden, Monte White, Jeff Lamon – 35
3rd: Ryan Cooke, Dave Dupuis, Spare – 35

5th FLIGHT:
1st: Mike McCoy, Rolly Lachapelle, Mark McRae – 36
2nd: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antoni Alexopoulos – 37
3rd: Spencer Hall, Noah Asselin, Jarett Asselin – 37

6th FLIGHT:
1st: Jeremiah Lefebre, Dustan Knee, Bob Cliff – 38
2nd: Vic Sillanpaa, Eric Mitrikas, Gary Trudeau – 37
3rd: Bill Matheson, Greb Dumba, Spare – 38

7th FLIGHT:
1st: Butch Terris, Bart Wood, Paul Gerrior – 39
2nd: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Joe McCoy – 40
3rd: Jake Sanderson Matt Kloosterhuis, Andrew Chalykoff – 40

8th FLIGHT:
1st: Jake Carter, Danny Mercer, Scott McNabb – 41
2nd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 41
3rd: Scott East Brandon Smith, Jacques Bernier – 42

9th FLIGHT:
1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Cassavant, Gino Trovarello – 44
2nd: Jules Anglehart, Joe Auclair, Darren Miller – 47
3rd: N/A –

 

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Rob Vernier
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Shane Bukowski
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Rob Sedore
Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): Rob Vernier
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Anders Dereksi
Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza 3-10oz Steaks): Tom Terris
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Billy Matheson
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Gilles Pelletier
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Mike McCoy
Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Paul Bernath
Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate): Dylan Buckell

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Jake Sanderson
Winner of Cash Draw $66: Dave Hall

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,768.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $2834.50 ($2768.50 + $66.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $471.00 – ($405.00 + $66.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Sebastian Sylvestre, Eric Morrison, Mike Dubose – Putt off will happen July 28th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!!

Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Karl Benstead
Latest posts by Karl Benstead (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*