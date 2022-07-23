SSM OPP – Collision between Dump Truck & Van

On July 22, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a dump truck and a van near Noon Day Drive and Highway 17, within the community of Garden River.

One driver was transported via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to hospital in Sault Ste Marie.