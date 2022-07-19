SSM OPP – 9th Impaired Charge of the Year Laid

On July 14, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., as a member from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was travelling to the officer’s patrol area, the constable observed a vehicle pull out of a business on Second Line and continued eastbound on Second Line at a high rate of speed.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on Centre Street in the City. While speaking to the driver the officer determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Sault Ste Marie Police Service detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result, David CHURCHILL, 68 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court in Sault Ste Marie on August 22, 2022.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administration Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.