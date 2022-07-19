Breaking News

SSM Missing Person: Public Assistance Requested

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting public assistance to locate 14 year old Grace McClelland. She was last seen on the 18th July 2022 at approximately 8:00pm. Grace was wearing a tan coloured tank top with baggy blue jeans. She is described as 5’5” with short red/brown hair.

 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Grace McClelland is urged to contact the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300 extension 9.

