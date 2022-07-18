Heat Warning (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

5:34 AM EDT Monday 18 July 2022

Heat Warning in effect for:

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue today.

Temperatures reaching near 29 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 36 are expected again today.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday after the passage of a cold front tonight.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.