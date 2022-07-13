The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation hosted the Nine & Dine Charity Golf tournament on June 25th 2022. We would like to extend a big thank you to all of the sponsors and community partners as well as those who attended our fundraiser for making it such a success! The LDHC Foundation raised a total of $5,150 that will go towards the purchase of capital equipment supporting the hospital’s MediTech ONE Expansion Project.

The Foundation is committed to raising $240,000 over the next 2 years to support the purchase of capital equipment associated with the project. With the support of the community, LDHC Foundation has already raised over $105,000.

In addition, to raising funds for this project the Foundation is also committed to supporting, Long Term Care, Palliative and Cancer Care.

Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future.