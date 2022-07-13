Morning News – July 13

Weather:



Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 10.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 12, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There one fire in the Northeast Region – Algonquin Park 5. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the region. There is a high hazard in a small area north of Sudbury, from Capreol and Onaping Falls, to the Spanish River.

News Tidbits:

If you are headed to the Soo, be careful in the Old Woman Bay and Red Rock Lake areas. The five cattle have been seen grazing on the side of the road.

Provincial Announcements: