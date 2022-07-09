LDHC Palliative Care Program’s Annual Memorial Butterfly Release

The LDHC Palliative Care Program is excited to welcome our live butterflies back this year!

We are inviting the community to join us for this in-person family event, which will include music, children’s activities, refreshments and the release of live butterflies.

As this is a memorial celebration, attendees are invited to purchase a butterfly for $20 and release the butterfly to honour loved ones who have passed!

This year, butterflies will only be available to purchase at the event. So please join us on July 22, 2022 at 1:30 pm (butterflies to be released at 2:15 pm) at the Lady Dunn Long Term Care Garden to join in this celebration of life.

See The LDHC memorial butterfly release Facebook page for updates.

Please contact Troy Dereski with any questions, 705-856-2335 ext. 3413