Morning News – July 5

Weather:



Today – A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 296 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District.

Forest Fire Update:

There is one forest fire in the Northeast Region.

Sudbury 19 is located south of Silvester Lake. It measures 0.1 of a hectare and was confirmed late yesterday afternoon.

The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high in the region today, while the far north is showing a low hazard. A small area approximately midway between Marten River and Temagami along the highway 11 corridor is showing an extreme hazard this afternoon.

News Tidbits: