Happenings at Wawa First United Church

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Thank you to all who made the Outdoor Interdenominational Service at LDHC a great success.
The Congregations of St. Paul’s Anglican Church & First United have once again agreed to share Worship Services during July & August. First United will Worship at St. Paul’s in July at 10 a.m.
St. Paul’s will Worship at First United in August at 11 a.m.
