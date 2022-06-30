Premier Doug Ford Unveils Parliamentary Assistants

Premier Doug Ford unveiled the team of parliamentary assistants that will support cabinet in delivering the government’s ambitious plan to build Ontario.

Parliamentary assistant accountabilities are as follows:

Lorne Coe, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier

Andrea Khanjin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health

Dawn Gallagher Murphy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health

Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance

Rick Byers, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance

Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Legislative Affairs

John Jordan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care

Daisy Wai, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

Kevin Holland, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Brian Saunderson, Parliamentary Assistant to the Attorney General

Natalie Pierre, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Colleges and Universities

Andrew Dowie, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Effie J. Triantafilopoulos, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Billy Pang, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

Graham McGregor, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

Logan Kanapathi, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Nolan Quinn, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Red Tape Reduction

Christine Hogarth, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General

Bob Bailey, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General

Patrice Barnes, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education

Matthew Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education

Laura Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

Sheref Sabawy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, with responsibility for immigration

David Smith (Scarborough Centre), Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

Hardeep Singh Grewal, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation

Natalia Kusendova, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs

John Yakabuski, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Ric Bresee, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry

Anthony Leardi, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Mines

Brian Riddell, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery

Vincent Ke, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery

Dave Smith (Peterborough—Kawartha), Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs

Rudy Cuzzetto, Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board

Todd J. McCarthy, Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board

Stéphane Sarrazin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy

Jess Dixon, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy

Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure

Vijay Thanigasalam, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure

Rob Flack, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Trevor Jones, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Parliamentary assistants support ministers with legislative and committee matters, including special projects and assignments that require dedicated leadership. They also play a key role in building relationships and communicating government initiatives across the province.