Men’s Night Golf – June 23

126 Players
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Darren Miller, Andre Champagne, Dennis Leberge – 33
2nd: Mike Laverne, Adam Tomassini, Sheldon Lacroix – 33
3rd: Gilles Pelletier, Tanner Pelletier, Blair Mills – 33
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Caleb Boylan, Cooper Moore, Eben Leadbetter – 34
2nd: Noah Asselin, Dylan Buckell, Spare – 34
3rd: Scott Carruthers, John Leadbetter, Steve Jozin – 34
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Jarett Asselin, Bill Carruthers, Anders Morden – 35
2nd: Kevin Auger, Andre Beddard, Dave Hall – 35
3rd: Dave Dupuis, Ryan Cooke, Spare – 35
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Jake Sanderson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Andrew Chalykoff – 35
2nd: Logan Brady, Brady Desrockers, Spare – 35
3rd: Billy Matheson, Greg Dumba, Joey Ralph – 36
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Jarett Asselin, Noah Asselin, Anders Morden – 36
2nd: Glen Williams, Gary Mercier, Mojo – 36
3rd: Mike McCoy, Mark McRae, Rolly Lachapelle – 36
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Zack White, Michel Lemoyne, Derek Hardy – 36
2nd: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Ray Baronette – 36
3rd: Dylan Buckell, Brad Case, Brandon Case – 37
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Sedore, Kim Belisle, Spare – 37
2nd: James Morden, Jeff Lamon, Monte White – 37
3rd: Paul Vachon, Butch Terris, Peter Russ – 37
8th FLIGHT:
1st: Mark Szekely, Claude Sampson, Dean Willand – 38
2nd: Ray Renaud, Steve Cook, Richard Davidson – 38
3rd: N/A –
9th FLIGHT:
1st: Stephen Dufore, Pat Dionne, Eric Rioux – 39
2nd: N/A –
3rd: N/A –
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Sheldon Lacroix
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Noah Asselin
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Tanner Pelletier
Closest to Hole #4 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Andrew Chalykoff
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Kevin Auger
Closest to Hole #6 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Zach White
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Noah Asselin
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Matt Kloosterhuis
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Logan Dunham
Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Luc Belanger
Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate ): Tanner Pelletier
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Dylan Buckell
Winner of Cash Draw $67.50: Paul Vachon
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,590.00 – NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($2,527.00 + $63.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*
25 Foot Putt $226.50 – ($163.50 + $63.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Kim Belisle, Brad Case, Luke Morden – Putt off will happen June 30th
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!
Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
