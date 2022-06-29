Men’s Night Golf – June 23

126 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Darren Miller, Andre Champagne, Dennis Leberge – 33

2nd: Mike Laverne, Adam Tomassini, Sheldon Lacroix – 33

3rd: Gilles Pelletier, Tanner Pelletier, Blair Mills – 33

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Caleb Boylan, Cooper Moore, Eben Leadbetter – 34

2nd: Noah Asselin, Dylan Buckell, Spare – 34

3rd: Scott Carruthers, John Leadbetter, Steve Jozin – 34

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Jarett Asselin, Bill Carruthers, Anders Morden – 35

2nd: Kevin Auger, Andre Beddard, Dave Hall – 35

3rd: Dave Dupuis, Ryan Cooke, Spare – 35

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Jake Sanderson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Andrew Chalykoff – 35

2nd: Logan Brady, Brady Desrockers, Spare – 35

3rd: Billy Matheson, Greg Dumba, Joey Ralph – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Jarett Asselin, Noah Asselin, Anders Morden – 36

2nd: Glen Williams, Gary Mercier, Mojo – 36

3rd: Mike McCoy, Mark McRae, Rolly Lachapelle – 36

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Zack White, Michel Lemoyne, Derek Hardy – 36

2nd: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Ray Baronette – 36

3rd: Dylan Buckell, Brad Case, Brandon Case – 37

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Rob Sedore, Kim Belisle, Spare – 37

2nd: James Morden, Jeff Lamon, Monte White – 37

3rd: Paul Vachon, Butch Terris, Peter Russ – 37

8th FLIGHT:

1st: Mark Szekely, Claude Sampson, Dean Willand – 38

2nd: Ray Renaud, Steve Cook, Richard Davidson – 38

3rd: N/A –

9th FLIGHT:

1st: Stephen Dufore, Pat Dionne, Eric Rioux – 39

2nd: N/A –

3rd: N/A –

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Sheldon Lacroix

Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Noah Asselin

Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Tanner Pelletier

Closest to Hole #4 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Andrew Chalykoff

Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Kevin Auger

Closest to Hole #6 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Zach White

Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Noah Asselin

Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Matt Kloosterhuis

Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Logan Dunham

Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Luc Belanger

Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate ): Tanner Pelletier

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Dylan Buckell

Winner of Cash Draw $67.50: Paul Vachon

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,590.00 – NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($2,527.00 + $63.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $226.50 – ($163.50 + $63.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Kim Belisle, Brad Case, Luke Morden – Putt off will happen June 30th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!

Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.