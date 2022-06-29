Happenings at Wawa First United – June 29

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

On Sunday, July 3rd, an Interdenominational Morning Worship will be held outdoors at the Lady Dunn Health Centre at 10:30 a.m. Please bring a chair.

The Congregations of St. Paul’s Anglican Church and First United have once again agreed to share Worship Services during July & August.

First United will Worship at St. Paul’s in July at 10 a.m.

St. Paul’s will Worship at First United in August at 11 a.m.

In our reflection and in our service, we worship you, O God.