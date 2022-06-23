Nipigon OPP – $79,000 in currency seized

On June 22, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a member of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment was conducting general patrol along Highway 11-17 when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lane.

After conducting a traffic stop, the officer discovered more than $79,000 in Canadian currency. The currency was seized, along with the vehicle and two cell phones.

Keenan DUNKLEY,27-years-old of Ajax, was arrested and charged with:

possession of proceeds of crime over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused will appear before an Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon at a later date.

Nipigon OPP asks anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.