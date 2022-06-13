Students & Youth Encouraged to Attend 3rd Annual Population Growth Forum

Four youth (under 25) can attend the upcoming Magnetic North conference in Sault Ste Marie free of charge. Algoma University has agreed to be the youth sponsor for this year’s event. Those four spots cover not just conference registration, but reasonable travel and accommodation costs as well.

Meanwhile, if you can’t physically get to the conference, any registered student (including college, university, middle and high school students) or any youth under 25 and in career transition –- can join the event online for free.

According to Acting Magnetic North Program Officer Holly Parsons, “… our goal is to make sure that any younger person who is looking to stay in or move to any region of Northern Ontario can join the discussion on anti-racism, reconciliation, attraction, and retention at Magnetic North 2022.”

The Magnetic North conference is being held from June 22 to June 23, 2022, in Sault Ste. Marie at the Quattro Hotel, with virtual participation available for all sessions.

Craig Fowler, Vice President of Growth, Innovation & External Relations at Algoma University expressed the University’s pleasure at being able to help youth get involved in this important conversation. “When we were approached for sponsorship of this event, the obvious choice was to support youth in-person participation at Magnetic North and create opportunities for learning, sharing, and growing.”

The conference will provide a variety of panel discussions, presentations, and breakout sessions to engage the perspectives of experts and practitioners in the field of population growth.

Youth looking to compete for the four available placements should send a two-paragraph explanation of why they wish to attend Magnetic North in person. Youth should focus on what they hope to contribute and what they hope to learn at the two-day event. Submissions should be sent to [email protected] by 4 p.m. EST on Thursday 16, June 2022.

Youth looking to register for the free online sessions should go to https://northernattraction.ca/ and follow the registration link and choose the “youth (under 25)” option.

Magnetic North will build off priorities established, and lessons learned from previous years’ conferences (Come North 2020 and Magnetic North 2021). The aim of the conference is to offer a platform for employers, researchers, immigration partnerships, and individuals to connect and share experiences and opportunities to improve the coordination of efforts across Northern Ontario.

Anyone looking for more information or to register, please visit https://northernattraction.ca/