Statement from the City regarding oil spill on St. Marys River

Friday, June 10, 2022

On the morning of Thursday, June 9, the city’s Emergency Management Committee was made aware of an oil spill downstream of Algoma Steel Inc. on the St. Marys River.

Since that time, the city has been closely monitoring the impact of the spill along with control and remediation efforts by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. Mayor Christian Provenzano has spoken with the Algoma Steel executive team to express his concern.

“This is a very disconcerting incident,” said Mayor Provenzano. “We need to safeguard and protect our environment and natural resources. I want to assure the public that the city shares their concerns and remains engaged with both Algoma Steel and the officials on site.”

“City staff remained engaged with government and ministry officials regarding the oil spill and any potential impacts on municipal operations and our community. Algoma Public Health has issued a water advisory for the St. Marys River, and its staff are recommending that people avoid drinking, swimming, bathing, or showering with this water at this time. We urge the community to closely follow public health guidance,” said CAO Malcolm White.