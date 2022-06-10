East Algoma OPP – Have you seen this Camper Trailer?

On June 8, 2022, shortly after 7:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of a camper trailer sometime overnight from a residence on Dunlop Shores Road in the City of Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined that a 21-foot 2019 beige Rockwood Camper Trailer was parked approximately 500 metres from the residence on Dunlop Shores Road and was stolen sometime between 6:00 p.m., on June 7, 2022, and 7:00 a.m., on June 8, 2022. There was a licence plate attached to the trailer bearing Ontario number P93 31J.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.