Morning News – June 6

Weather:



Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate. Tonight – Cloudy. 70% chance of showers changing to 30% chance of showers this evening. Low 9.



Rain, at times heavy, is expected to begin this morning in a region that encompasses the area shown at right. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm are expected by Tuesday afternoon. Locally higher amounts are also possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report Tested 263,888 263,790 98 Confirmed Cases 8,498 8,495 3 Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,294 6,291 3 Active cases 58 65 -7 Resolved 8,440 8,430 10 *Deceased 57 57 0 Deceased in 2022 36 36 0 Central & East Algoma 868 868 0 Elliot Lake & Area 471 470 1 North Algoma 294 293 1 Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,865 6,864 1

Forest Fire Update:

There are two active fires in the Northeast Region. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits: