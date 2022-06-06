Morning News – June 6

June 6, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 70% chance of showers changing to 30% chance of showers this evening. Low 9.
Rain, at times heavy, is expected to begin this morning in a region that encompasses the area shown at right. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm are expected by Tuesday afternoon. Locally higher amounts are also possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|263,888
|263,790
|98
|Confirmed Cases
|8,498
|8,495
|3
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,294
|6,291
|3
|Active cases
|58
|65
|-7
|Resolved
|8,440
|8,430
|10
|*Deceased
|57
|57
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|36
|36
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|868
|868
|0
|Elliot Lake & Area
|471
|470
|1
|North Algoma
|294
|293
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,865
|6,864
|1
Forest Fire Update:
There are two active fires in the Northeast Region. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- One lane is still closed in the Desolation Lake area (just north of Dubreuilville Corners). The burnt out wreckage of the transport has yet to be removed. The transport caught on fire on May 27th in the early hours of the morning.
