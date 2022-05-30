The Rotary Foundation at Work – In Wawa!

The Rotary Club of Wawa has just completed this year’s local World Community Service (WCS) Project by using funds raised locally and gaining access to additional funds ($2,500USD) from our Rotary District 6290 Matching Grant Program.

The Club has been able to support the Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Long Term Care facilities investments by purchasing two of the new ceiling-mounted Patient Lift systems that have been recently installed. These new Lifts will enable caregivers the ability to assist residents from their beds in a safe and efficient manner.

WCS Chair Linda Guindon, accompanied by Rotarian Jordan Labbe, recently presented a cheque from the Rotary Club of Wawa to members of the Hospital Board of Directors and Staff.

Wawa Rotarians are all proud to serve their community with projects such as this.