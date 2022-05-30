Shabaqua OPP – Investigation Continues into Fatal Collision

On May 27th, 2022 at 9:20 am members of the Shabaqua Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS, and members of the Shebandowan Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 just East of Raith.

Police attended the scene and found that an eastbound passenger pickup truck collided with a westbound tractor-trailer unit. As a result of the collision, the driver of the pickup truck is now deceased, with minor injuries coming to both of the passengers. The driver of the tractor-trailer unit is not injured.

The collision is under investigation at this time.

The OPP are reminding drivers to drive the speed limits, and be patient while driving.