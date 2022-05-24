OSTERMEIER, Agnes

1930-2022

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday May 22, 2022 at the age of 91 years. Predeceased by her husband Max. She was the loving mother of George and caregiver for Lumpy the turtle dove. Agnes had a love of nature and a passion for doing outdoor activities such as fishing and skiing. She was a kind and compassionate individual known for her smile and positive personality. She will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Special thanks to the staff at the Lady Dunn Long Term Care for taking care of Agnes for the last 3 years and during her latest illness.

A mass and burial of her cremated remains will take place at the Woodland Cemetery, Wawa in late July.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.