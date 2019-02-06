OSTERMEIER, Max

Passed away on , 2019 at the Lady Dunn Health Centre at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Agnes for 59 years. Loving father of George. Max will be missed by his adopted family members Lumpy and Birdie, the Turtle Doves.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A burial of his cremated remains will take place at the Woodland Cemetery, Wawa in the spring.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, 705-856-7340. www.kerryfuneralhome.ca