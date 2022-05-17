NOWW 24th Annual Writing Contest Winners Announced

The Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop is pleased to announce the winners of the 24th Annual Writing Contest.
The contest was judged this year by Casey Plett, Billy-Ray Belcourt, Sierra Skye Gemma, John Elizabeth Stintzi, and Chelene Knight.
Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s contest.
Short Fiction – Judged by Casey Plett
- Ellie Sawatzky – “Majestic”
- August C. Bourré – “Mark Jarvis, Prophet”
- Sue Blott – “When the Clock Stopped”
Creative Nonfiction – Judged by Sierra Skye Gemma
- Cindy Matthews – “Law of Averages”
- Sue Blott – “No Straight Lines: A Memoir”
- Sally Basmajian – “Spring Melt, 1972”
Poetry – Judged by Billy-Ray Belcourt
- Samantha Martin-Bird – “ciimaan” & “sacrilegious”
- Ruth Daniell – “Lucy’s Warbler”
- Jennifer Krag – “Home Invasion”
Bill MacDonald Prize for Prose (Creative Nonfiction) – Judged by John Elizabeth Stintzi
- Sue Blott – “Stay True”
BIPOC Personal Essay – Judged by Chelene Knight
Not awarded
