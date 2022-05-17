‘Join the Ride’ cruisin’ down Queen Street, SSM

The Queen Street Cruise committee, along with its sponsors are excited to announce that registration for the 2022 Cruise taking place June 17th & 18th at GFL Memorial Gardens is officially OPEN at $20 per vehicle! All registration proceeds will benefit the Sault Area Hospital Foundation to help obtain crucial medical equipment that our hospital needs. We urge you to preregister so that event planning is much easier to co-ordinate.

On Friday night, ‘Join the Ride’ cruisin’ down Queen Street with anything you’ve got – car, motorcycle, truck, whatever it is! Live, local band Boneyard will be shredding the stage from 7-10 p.m. at GFL Memorial Gardens. Giveaways!

Saturday’s show n’ shine car show opens with registration starting at 8 a.m. Boneyard returns to the GFL stage along with food vendors for all your hunger needs! Beer garden in the GFL parking lot. Much more to be announced in the coming weeks.

More details to be determined and full schedule release to follow in the coming weeks. Please

visit http://queenstreetcruise.com/registration to register!