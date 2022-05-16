Breaking News

Morning News – May 16

May 16, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Becoming cloudy this morning with 30 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. High 12 with temperature falling to 9 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low plus 5.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 261,419 261,277 142
Confirmed Cases 8,305 8,280 25
Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,101 6,076 25
Active cases 184 209 -25
Resolved 8,121 8,071 50
*Deceased 54 54 0
Deceased in 2022 33 33 0
Central & East Algoma 838 834 4
Elliot Lake & Area 441 439 2
North Algoma 291 290 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,735 6,717 18

Forest Fire Update:

There were three new wildland fires, with twenty three fires now in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:

  • Chapleau 2: 60 hectare fire, 2.5 kilometres south of Hwy 101 and 6 kilometres west of Foleyet and is under control.
  • Chapleau 3 is a 11-hectare fire located approximately 15 kilometres south of Biscotasi Lake and is being held.
  • Chapleau 5 at 1 hectare is under control. It is located just south of Poulin Creek.

News Tidbits:

  • This is Police Week – Your Police Services: Helping Build Safer Communities”.

 

 

 

Brenda Stockton
