Morning News – May 16

May 16, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Becoming cloudy this morning with 30 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. High 12 with temperature falling to 9 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low plus 5.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|261,419
|261,277
|142
|Confirmed Cases
|8,305
|8,280
|25
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,101
|6,076
|25
|Active cases
|184
|209
|-25
|Resolved
|8,121
|8,071
|50
|*Deceased
|54
|54
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|33
|33
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|838
|834
|4
|Elliot Lake & Area
|441
|439
|2
|North Algoma
|291
|290
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,735
|6,717
|18
Forest Fire Update:
There were three new wildland fires, with twenty three fires now in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:
- Chapleau 2: 60 hectare fire, 2.5 kilometres south of Hwy 101 and 6 kilometres west of Foleyet and is under control.
- Chapleau 3 is a 11-hectare fire located approximately 15 kilometres south of Biscotasi Lake and is being held.
- Chapleau 5 at 1 hectare is under control. It is located just south of Poulin Creek.
News Tidbits:
- This is Police Week – “Your Police Services: Helping Build Safer Communities”.
