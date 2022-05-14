Ontario Liberals launch Northern Platform

The Ontario Liberal Northern Platform will deliver on long-standing demands from Northern Mayors for an immigration plan that attracts New Canadians to cities and regions across Northern Ontario and ensure skilled labour matches the jobs needed to build and grow the Northern economy.

“This week’s announcement of the Northern platform was a proud moment for me. Our Northern caucus of candidates worked hard to inform this platform, and consulted with many stakeholders to bring forward this plan. As a hospital administrator, I am often presented with policies developed in Toronto, that just won’t work for our situation here,” said Tim Vine, Ontario Liberal candidate for Algoma-Manitoulin, “We can and have, come up with a Northern platform that supports and finds solutions unique to our Northern context.”

The Ontario Liberal plan for Northern Ontario focuses on building homes, schools, and hospitals. Our workforce is in desperate need of the specific skills to get this job done. Immigration is currently a federal issue, but it’s time Ontario take over its own immigration and gain control over who we welcome to the province, just like Québec. To implement this task, an Ontario Liberal government will appoint a dedicated Minister of Immigration.

“For Ontario to be a Place to Grow, the provincial government needs to have a say in ensuring the nurses, the engineers, and the heavy equipment operators we need and who want to come to Canada are allowed to live in Northern Ontario. That is how we get the Ring of Fire built, get nurses who will provide care in both French and English in the North, and keep our populations growing,” said Tim Vine.

In the 2018 Northern Leaders’ Debate, Doug Ford shut down the request of Northern mayors to attract more skilled immigrants, instead saying he would be “taking care of our own first,” slamming the door to improvements to our immigration system that would benefit the North. Fortunately, the federal government came through with a time-limited pilot program for the North, but Ontario Liberals know we need a long-term approach. We will strike a Northern Ontario Immigration Advisory Panel, composed of Northern municipal leaders and economic development officers, to ensure this new system is established in the best interests of the North.

The Ontario Liberal comprehensive plan will also make Northern Ontario a place to grow by:

Ensuring everyone can access a family doctor or nurse practitioner within 24 hours, regardless of your postal code;

Covering tuition costs for medical and nursing students who commit to working in a rural or remote community;

Getting affordable, high-speed internet to everyone in Northern Ontario by 2025;

Constructing new roads to open up access to the Ring of Fire;

Supporting and empowering Northern municipalities by rebating 5% of the provincial mining tax;

Making Community Transportation Grants permanent and slashing municipal and Ontario Northland fares to a “buck-a-ride;”

Promoting economic development and regional tourism by boosting funding for the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund to $150 million;

Building or repairing Northern community infrastructure, like libraries and arenas;

Advancing the proven “2+1” highway model to support safe passing on major Northern Ontario highways;

Ensuring the highest possible level of winter maintenance on Highways 11 and 17;

Promoting safer winter driving by introducing a refundable tax credit of $75 per winter tire and $100 per studded tire in Northern Ontario; and

Reversing Ford Conservative cuts and delays to critical Northern services and projects, and ensuring the following projects move ahead:

The four-laning of Highway 69 and Highway 11/7 between Thunder Bay and Nipigon by 2025; The widening of Highway 17 from Kenora to the Manitoba border; The reconstruction of Highway 101 in Timmins; The Cochrane bypass from Highway 11 to Highway 652.



Northern Ontarians will benefit from the bold vision outlined in ‘A Place to Grow,’ including:

Giving 400,000 more seniors access to homecare over the next four years; Ending for-profit long-term care while creating 30,000 new and 28,000 redeveloped long-term care spaces; Making food more affordable by eliminating the provincial portion of the HST on prepared foods up to $20; Slashing transit fares to $1 across the province, including on all municipal transit systems and Ontario Northland.



Read the Ontario Liberal Party’s full Northern platform: ontarioliberal.ca/plan-for-northern-ontario/