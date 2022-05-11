LDHCF – Thank you Superior Children’s Centre

The staff of the Superior Children’s Centre donated $800.00 towards the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s current fundraising efforts. The staff has been donating annually through their Jean Day Fund and have now contributed $6,440.75 to the Foundation. We thank you for your continued support!

If your organization has a Jean Fund or payroll deductions, please consider donating to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation. The funds stay in our community to help purchase vital equipment so the hospital can continue to provide excellent healthcare.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Thea Desgagne at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email us at [email protected]

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.