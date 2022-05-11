École Saint Nom de Jésus students say Merci!

Last Friday, students from École Saint Nom de Jésus in Hornepayne prepared and sent beautiful cards to various businesses, groups and members of the community to say a big THANK YOU for their work. What a great activity to spread joy and gratitude as well as strengthen community bonds.
