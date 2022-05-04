Happenings at First United Church Wawa – May 4

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705) 856-2926.

The recent Thrift Shop was a huge success. Thank you very much to everyone who helped in so many ways.

The Prayer Shawl will meet on Saturday, May 7th at 3:00 p.m. in the Family Room. All are welcome.

The U.C.W. will meet on Monday, May 9th at 7:00 p.m. in the Family Room.