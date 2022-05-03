Nipigon Detachment Promotes Sgt Dave Moscall to Detachment Commander

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North West Region is thrilled to announce that Sergeant Dave Moscall, Thunder Bay (Shabaqua) Detachment, is promoted to Staff Sergeant and becomes Commander, Nipigon Detachment. Staff Sergeant Moscall has been Acting in this role since 2021.

Staff Sergeant Moscall started his career with the OPP in 1997 at Thunder Bay Detachment. He has worked in various areas including the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) Casino Enforcement Unit, Provincial Communications Centre and Thunder Bay Detachment as Patrol Sergeant. In 2021, he assumed the role of Acting Operations Manager and then subsequently Acting Detachment Commander of Nipigon OPP.

Prior to joining the OPP, he served ten years with the Canadian Pacific Railway Police. Dave graduated from (and instructed at) the Canadian Forces Leadership School in Wainwright, Alberta. Additionally, he graduated from the Law and Security Program at Confederation College in Thunder Bay. He holds a designation in Corporate Governance from the Rotman School of Management. He is a recipient of the Police Exemplary Service Medal (20 years.)

Staff Sergeant Moscall was identified as qualified for promotion to the rank of Staff Sergeant through the recent Non-Commissioned Officer Competitive Process and an interview with a panel, which included representatives from the Police Services Board.

“Staff Sergeant Moscall’s exemplary service to the citizens of NWR has spanned decades. I am proud to announce his promotion and command of our Nipigon Detachment. His dedication to keeping the Nipigon area safe is absolute,” says Chief Superintendent Bryan MacKillop. “By leading with integrity, honesty and courage, he has earned respect well beyond the walls of his detachment.”