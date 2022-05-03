Batchewana FN Police lay Impaired & multiple charges after Driving Complaints made

On April 29, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on a motorcycle that left a store in Heyden and left in southbound direction on Highway 17 towards Sault Ste Marie.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., members from the Batchewana First Nation Police Service located the motorcycle parked at a local restaurant in the community of Batchewana First Nation. The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee and was arrested.

Police searched the driver’s packsack and located a machete, a small amount of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Muhammet KAMACIHAN, 30 years-of-age, from Searchmont was charged with:

Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Possession of Weapon Dangerous, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Drive Motor Vehicle-Improper Licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the HTA

Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA

Fail to Surrender Insurance Card, contrary to section 3(1) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on June 13, 2022