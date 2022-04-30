Spring By-Hand Festival Returns

Well, it is finally back. The Spring By Hand Festival will be held on Saturday, April 30th at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. Due to Covid, it has been absent for the past two years.

For those of you not familiar with the By Hand Festival here is a little history. The By Hand Festival began in the mid 1980’s. The BHF is first and foremost a craft show for local exhibitors. It was originally held at the old Union Hall across the street from Sir James Dunn Public School. Items offered up for sale must be hand made by the exhibitor or a friend or family member.

A driving force behind the beginning of the BHF was Jim Sanders. Jim continues to be a vendor in this event at least once a year. Jim Sanders along with Maria Reid continue to organize this event.

There are two shows put on each year, one in the spring and one in November. Since the completion of the renovated Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre many years ago, this is where the event is now held. The spring show initially tried a number of different weekends, originally being held outdoors on July 1st. After a number of years of low vendor turnout and bad weather the event was moved indoors and is now held late April or early May. Admission to the event has always been by silver collection.

Our spring show this year will have 20 vendors with items such as pottery, sewing, knitting, signs, fishing lures, bath products, nutritious snacks, fur products, driftwood, woodwork, weaving and much more. So many one of a kind items will be available.

The By Hand Festival is an eagerly anticipated event by the community. The wide range and quality of items available for sale vary from year to year. It is incredible the amount of talent a small community holds. As a participant in the BHF since 1990, I am grateful that this event began and continues to be popular in our community. If you have any questions about this event feel free to contact Maria Reid at 705-856-2861.

Looking forward to seeing everyone at this year’s event.