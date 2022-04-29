Apr 29, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 10. Wind chill -13 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -9 overnight.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|258,255
|258,008
|247
|Confirmed Cases
|7,925
|7,882
|43
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,721
|5,678
|43
|Active cases
|293
|284
|9
|Resolved
|7,632
|7,598
|34
|*Deceased
|52
|51
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|31
|30
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|791
|782
|9
|Elliot Lake & Area
|389
|386
|3
|North Algoma
|273
|272
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,472
|6,442
|30
Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, will visit the site of the Scarborough Subway Extension to thank construction workers for helping to build Ontario at 9:00 a.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – April 29 - April 29, 2022
- Canada’s National Day of Mourning - April 28, 2022
- MPP West calls on Ontario government for official apology to miners - April 28, 2022