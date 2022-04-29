Breaking News

Morning News – April 29

Apr 29, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 10. Wind chill -13 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -9 overnight.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 258,255 258,008 247
Confirmed Cases 7,925 7,882 43
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,721 5,678 43
Active cases 293 284 9
Resolved 7,632 7,598 34
*Deceased 52 51 1
Deceased in 2022 31 30 1
Central & East Algoma 791 782 9
Elliot Lake & Area 389 386 3
North Algoma 273 272 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,472 6,442 30

 

Announcements:

  • Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, will visit the site of the Scarborough Subway Extension to thank construction workers for helping to build Ontario at 9:00 a.m.

 

