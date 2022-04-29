École Saint-Joseph students discover new fun board games!

Grade 7 and 8 students at École Saint-Joseph in Wawa stand out as true leaders. During a two-week period, under the direction of teacher Ms. Ashley Hunt-Robinson, students invested a great deal of energy in their classroom project to create board games. As part of this school project, they used the material at their disposal, added attractive colours, took the measurements for the construction of the game and established the rules. Once completed and ready to play, the students invited their grade 1 colleagues over to join them for a fun activity! The students had fun trying out all the new games!