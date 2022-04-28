Sault College Receives Prestigious National Award

Sault College has received national recognition for its strong commitment and work towards creating an equitable, diverse and inclusive environment for all staff and students.

In Halifax, at the Colleges and Institutes Canada’s (CiCan) annual conference, Dr. Ron Common, on behalf of the College, accepted the Gold Recipient Award in Excellence in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

CiCan’s Excellence in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award recognizes a college or institute that has demonstrated leadership in advancing and promoting equity, diversity and inclusion for its students, faculty, staff, and community. This award recognizes institutional, rather than individual achievements. Areas of focus can include but is not limited to administration and human resources, curriculum design and content, policies and procedures, stakeholder management, communication and outreach programs.[1]

Diversity is a core value engrained within various aspects of our operations and strategic visions and goals. Sault College celebrates diversity, equity, inclusion and respect in all aspects of our work and we are committed to ensuring that students and staff feel welcomed and supported and have practices to ensure this is a reality.

“It is with great pride that we accept this prestigious national award celebrating and acknowledging the work we have done and continue to do in this important area,” said Dr. Ron Common, President Sault College. “A significant priority for our College is to ensure we are invitational in everything we do, and an important part of this is providing a respectful College community that promotes equity, diversity and inclusion. We recognize that this work is ongoing, and we will continue to strive for excellence, continuous improvement and leadership in this area,” he added.

From cultural events to human resources to staff and student training, Sault College has been at the forefront of many exciting initiatives to support equity, diversity and inclusion on our campus. With more than 2250 international students representing 35 countries, a strong Indigenous student population, and diversity among students and staff, we are proud to have an organization that promotes a positive and inclusive work and learning environment because this, in turn, strengthens the fabric of our College and our local community and provides an experience that cannot be matched.