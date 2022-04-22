Are you a Birder? Mapping to begin for Ontario Breeding Bird Atlas

Are you a birder? You may be interested in the Ontario Breeding Bird Atlas, a project to map bird distribution in Ontario. To find out more about the Atlas, drop by the Wawa Marina on Sunday, April 24, anytime from 10:30 – noon.

The goal of this 5-year Atlas (2021-2025) is to map the distribution and relative abundance of Ontario’s approx. 300 species of breeding birds. The data collected provides essential information for researchers, scientists, government officials and conservation professionals. It will help guide environmental policies and conservation strategies for years to come. Two previous Ontario atlases ran from 1981-85 and 2001-05.

Volunteers are pivotal to the success of the Ontario Breeding Bird Atlas. This enormous project is achievable only through the participation of the province’s birders. Although anyone is welcome to participate in the Atlas, higher levels of birding skill will improve your efficiency and the amount you will be able to contribute. However, we are just starting into year 2, so this may be an opportunity to improve your birding skills. There are some great resources available on the website (birdsontario.org).

April 23-24 is the kick-off for year 2 of Atlas-3. On the afternoon of Saturday, April 23 there will be a series of on-line webinars (birdsontario.org/2022-kickoff/) On Sunday, April 24 come out to meet the local Regional Coordinators. We’ll be at the Marina, near the Pavilion on Sunday, from 10:30-noon. Drop by anytime to find out more about this project. We’ll also take the opportunity to look for waterfowl on the river and other birds around the Marina.

For more information contact Carol Dersch – [email protected] or 705-852-1055