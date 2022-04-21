Wawa Community Food Bank – Spring News

The Wawa Community Food Bank wishes to thank the many individuals, organizations and businesses in our remarkably generous little town that have made donations during the fall and winter months. Our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Valard Construction. On two separate occasions they provided us with truckloads of fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, dairy, frozen vegetables, baked goods/desserts and frozen dinners.

Our appreciation and thanks are extended to the following businesses, corporations, families and individuals who have supported the food bank with monetary donations, grocery items, or pet supplies: Algoma Family Services/Children’s Aid local office, Algoma Power, Algoma Power Employees, Michael Allemano, Anglican Church Women Deanery of Algoma, Anonymous/Private Donations, Argonut Gold, Argonut Gold Employees, Peter J. Berlingieri, Cementation Canada Inc., Ann Chalykoff, CUPE Local 158, Bill & Joanne Devries, Evolugen by Brookfield Power, Jennifer Chandor-Hall’s class at Sir James Dunn, Jennifer Finlay, Lila Frayn, Holly Hughes, Iron Workers Local 786, JHW Holdings (Harvey West & Cindy Lamon), Lady Dunn Health Centre, Mr & Mrs. Laforge ,Lionel & Patricia Lavoie, Isabel Lawson, Rebecca Lebel, Manitoulin Transport, Mr. McGregor’s grade 11/12 English class at MHS, Natural Resources & Forestry – Wellness Committee, Naturally Superior Adventures, Catherine Orr-Sager, Marion Paterson, Carol Pepper, Melanie Pilon & Jacques Bernier, Stewart Ritchie, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Superior Children’s Centre, Dr. Danica Switzer, Huguette Szekely, Donna Taylor, Trudy Trudeau, Unifor Local 1359, United Way Harvest Algoma, Wawa Diamonds Women’s Hockey, Wawa Public Library, Wesdome Gold Mines, White Gift Sunday at First United Church and Katey Wright.

We would like to express our appreciation to Northern Lights Ford for organizing the We Scare Hunger campaign again this past fall. A total of 1,676 lbs of food and toiletries was collected. Campaign donors included: Algoma Public Health, Ecole St. Joseph, Lady Dunn Hospital, Michipicoten High School, Sir James Dunn, St. Augustine French Immersion, Wawa Family Health Team, as well as anyone that donated through Northern Lights Ford.

Thank you to the staff at John’s Your Independent Grocer for their help in making and selling pre-filled bags and for their support during the Loblaw National 2021 Holiday Food Drive. Thank you to those who purchase the pre-filled bags or make payments on our account.

We would also like to give a shout out to the following individuals and/or businesses for their continued support: Circle K, John’s Your Independent Grocer and Red Apple Store with product purchases, Vishal and Sima Patel of Subway for their contribution of bread products, Daniel Walker and JJAM FM for mentioning us daily and Wagging Tails Kennel for ensuring we have pet food for our client’s animal friends.

We also recognize the anonymous donors who leave items in the donation bin inside the main door of the EDC Office at 96 Broadway Ave. or make payments on our account at John’s Independent Grocer.

Lastly, we’d like to give a huge shout out to our hard-working volunteers who spend countless hours to ensure the operation runs smoothly so that members of our community can access the service. Volunteers include: Helene Bekintis, Jackie Blanchet, Beverly Boyd, Margaret Chapman, Debby Greely-Hogan, Norma and Perry Kauk, Monique Kryszewski, Kaireen Morrison, Ulo Pihelgas, Stephanie Scheuermann, Dyanne Smart, Andy Stevens, and Debra Tomas-Avis.

We need volunteers!! Are you looking for a way to get involved with the community? Volunteers have always been the backbone of the food bank and we are currently looking for community members to join us. If you can spare a few hours a week or month, please call (705) 852-1414 or email: [email protected]

Our sincere apologies to anyone we may have missed. Please know that every donation received is deeply appreciated and allows us to continue serving our community.

The above supporters have helped make life a little easier for others in our community.

For anyone wanting to get in touch with us, you can reach us:

– in person at 96 Broadway Avenue every Wednesday 2 – 4 p.m.

– email: [email protected]

– phone: (705) 852-1414

– mail: Wawa Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 2001, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

This Small Town Is Full of Great Big Hearts!