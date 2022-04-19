New Indigenous Trustee Settles into Role

The newest member of the Board of Trustees of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) is settling into his new role.

Ogimaa Brent Bissaillion has replaced Debbie Mayer as the board’s new First Nations trustee.

Bissaillion shared that he is a two-spirit cis, queer man and that he is currently serving second term as Chief of the Serpent River First Nation. Ogimaa Bissaillion is also Chair of the Mamaweswen, North Shore Tribal Council, Maamwesying, North Shore Community Health Services, and Benbowapka Treatment Centre.

“I have always had a keen interest in education, having worked as Serpent River First Nations Community Development Manager before running for Political Office. I put my name forth as trustee for the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board, because it is important to have an Indigenous voice at this very important table, especially a queer voice,” said Bissaillion.

“My goal is to create a space for educational change for all students of the HSCDSB; and the communities it serves. Bringing Indigenous issues and awareness to the Board, and showing students that anything is possible.”

“We are pleased to welcome Ogimaa Brent Bissaillion to our team. Brent will provide a strong voice for all of our students, and in particular, our Indigenous students entrusted to our Catholic board. He has expressed a passion for student achievement, community, communication, diversity and inclusion,” said Sandra Turco, HSCDSB Chair.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with Ogimaa Bissaillion as our newest Indigenous Board Trustee. I have had the pleasure of knowing Brent since he was a student at St. Mary’s College and I was in the role of Principal. His knowledge, rich experience and perspective of the Indigenous culture are extremely valuable and I look forward to learning a great deal from him,” said Danny Viotto, HSCDSB Director of Education.

Bissaillion is a St. Mary’s College graduate and attained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government from Western University.