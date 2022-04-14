Rainfall Warning (LSPP – St. Joseph Island)

5:36 AM EDT Thursday 14 April 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Rain, heavy at times, is expected.

Hazards:

Rainfall totals of 20 to 30 mm.

Timing:

Continuing through midday.

Discussion:

Periods of rain will continue until midday. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. Flurries will develop on Friday following the rain.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

4:20 AM EDT Thursday 14 April 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Rain, heavy at times, is expected.

Hazards:

Rainfall totals of 20 to 40 mm.

Timing:

Continuing until late this morning.

Discussion:

Rain will continue this morning. The saturated or frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

6:08 AM EDT Wednesday 13 April 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Rain, heavy at times, is expected.

Hazards:

Rainfall totals of 20 to 40 mm.

Timing:

Continuing until late Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will continue until late Thursday morning. The saturated or frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

6:00 AM EDT Wednesday 13 April 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Rain, heavy at times, is expected.

Hazards:

Rainfall totals of 20 to 40 mm.

Timing:

Continuing through Thursday afternoon.

Discussion:

Snow mixed with rain will change to rain at times heavy with isolated thunderstorms late this morning or this afternoon. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. There is also a risk of freezing rain this morning.

5:36 PM EDT Tuesday 12 April 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Rain, heavy at times is expected.

Hazards:

Rainfall totals of 30 to 50 mm.

Timing:

Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Discussion:

Periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring rainfall to the region beginning on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Precipitation may begin as snow or freezing rain Wednesday morning before becoming all rain late in the day. The rain is expected to become steady Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Total rainfall amounts could range between 30 and 50 mm by Thursday evening, particularly for areas that experience thunderstorms. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

5:35 PM EDT Tuesday 12 April 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Rain, heavy at times is expected.

Hazards:

Rainfall totals of 30 to 50 mm.

Timing:

Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Discussion:

Periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts could range between 30 and 50 mm, particularly in regions that experience thunderstorms. The saturated or frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

3:13 PM EDT Tuesday 12 April 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Significant rainfall expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected to bring rainfall to the region beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Thursday.

Total rainfall amounts could range between 30 and 50 mm, particularly in regions that experience thunderstorms.

9:37 AM EDT Tuesday 12 April 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Significant rainfall expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring rainfall to the region beginning on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Precipitation may begin as snow or freezing rain Wednesday morning before becoming all rain late in the day. The rain is expected to become steady Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Total rainfall amounts could range between 30 and 50 mm by Thursday evening, particularly for areas that experience thunderstorms.

