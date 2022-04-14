Morning News – April 14

Apr 14, 2022 at 07:56
Weather: – Rainfall Warning
- Today – Periods of rain changing to flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 this morning. Temperature steady near zero. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|253,715
|253,414
|301
|Confirmed Cases
|7,336
|7,283
|53
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,132
|5,079
|53
|Active cases
|411
|400
|11
|Resolved
|6,925
|6,883
|42
|*Deceased
|46
|46
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|25
|25
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|729
|723
|6
|Elliot Lake & Area
|332
|328
|4
|North Algoma
|264
|263
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,011
|5,969
|42
News Tidbits:
- Great news for the community – Through the contacts of the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund, we will be receiving skids of Delissio Brand Deluxe Pizza’s and Bruschetta. We will be handing them out FREE to the public on Tuesday, April 19th between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center. People will stay in their vehicles and simply drive through the circular drive at the front of the building. People will not have to get out of their vehicle. Just drive by and we will load your vehicle. There is no charge – however, if you wish to make a financial donation – it is so very much appreciated. If you know someone without wheels that could take advantage of this gift – give them a lift 🙂
- Due to the inclement weather and freezing rain in Hornepayne, all school-related transportation is cancelled today for all Boards. Schools will remain open.
- If you are travelling west, poor weather is making travel difficult:
- Hwy 17 – Hwy 17 is closed from the Manitoba border to Shabaqua Corners due to weather conditions.
- Hwy 502 is closed due to poor weather conditions. Please avoid all travel.
Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford, along with Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, will join Chief Bruce Achneepineskum of Marten Falls First Nation and Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie First Nation to provide an update on the Ring of Fire at 9:30 a.m.,
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined Darrin Canniff, Mayor of Chatham-Kent, to make an announcement at 10 a.m.,
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 12 Noon in Scarborough
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – April 14 - April 14, 2022
- Hwy 101 (Wawa – Chapleau) OPEN - April 13, 2022
- Between the Covers – April 13 - April 13, 2022