Morning News – April 15

Apr 15, 2022 at 07:56
Weather: – Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.
- Today – Flurries. Risk of snow squalls this morning. Local blowing snow this morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High +1. Wind chill -11 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 this evening then light before morning. Low -8. Wind chill -8 this evening and -14 overnight.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|254,297
|253,715
|582
|Confirmed Cases
|7,389
|7,336
|53
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,185
|5,132
|53
|Active cases
|409
|411
|-2
|Resolved
|6,980
|6,925
|55
|*Deceased
|47
|46
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|26
|25
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|735
|729
|6
|Elliot Lake & Area
|338
|332
|6
|North Algoma
|264
|264
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,052
|6,011
|41
News Tidbits:
- If you are travelling west, Hwy 17 is closed from Wawa to White River at this time.
- Yesterday, the Ontario government passed the Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022, which will protect international border crossings from unlawful obstructions that disrupt the economy or interfere with public safety. The legislation allows police officers to impose roadside suspension of drivers’ licences and vehicle permits, seize licence plates when a vehicle is used in an illegal blockade and remove and store objects making up an illegal blockade.
- The Ontario government is investing $208 million over three years to enhance the province’s 9-1-1 emergency response system. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has directed all phone and cell service companies to update their networks from analog to digital, so they are ready to provide Next Generation 9-1-1 voice and text messaging services by March 4, 2025.
